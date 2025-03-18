Buses to go back under public control in landmark decision

Just the ticket: Bus services set for change from 2027

THE biggest public transport shake-up in a generation has been given the go-ahead with buses set to take buses back under public control locally.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It reverses deregulation introduced by the Thatcher Government, which saw an end to South Yorkshire’s famously cheap fares and extensive route network, subsidised by the county council, which was also scrapped by the Conservatives.

The announcement has been made by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, following a huge consultation, which his office states generated an “overwhelming response”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost nine out of ten of the 7,800 who responded said they either strongly supported, or supported in part, the idea of bus franchising.

A meeting of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Board discussed the findings, before the Mayor decided to press ahead.

It means publicly controlled buses will be on the road starting from September 2027.

Mayor Coppard said: “Today, we’ve made history; turning back the tide on the failed experiment of the privatisation of our bus network that was started in the 1980s, putting the public back into public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Starting in 2027, we will begin to take back control of routes, fares and timetables across South Yorkshire, so we decide where buses run.

“Buses are essential for our communities. They connect people to services, to jobs, training and opportunity, and to friends and family.

“But over the last 40 years we’ve seen public transport taken apart.”

A new branding for integrated public transport, including buses and trams, will be revealed in the next few months.