Younger people benefiting from new ‘Diabetes hub' support
NHS South Yorkshire worked in partnership with Social Change to develop the Your Diabetes Your Journey hub based on the needs of local people already living with the condition.
The hub provides younger people living with type 2 diabetes with practical advice on diet, nutrition, and essential health checks to help them manage and take control of their health.
Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “For those diagnosed before the age of 40, managing diabetes can be challenging, but this campaign provides personalised tools, practical advice, and emotional support.
“The hub also offers essential information on managing diet, fitness, mental health, and accessing local services, making it easier for individuals to navigate their diabetes journey in a way that works for them.”
Access the hub via www.tinyurl.com/SYDiabetesHub.
