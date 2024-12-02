Younger people benefiting from new ‘Diabetes hub' support

The hub is benefiting thousands of younger people across the region

THOUSANDS of people from across South Yorkshire are benefiting from a new ‘Diabetes hub’ which has been designed specifically for those under 40 living with type 2 of the condition.

NHS South Yorkshire worked in partnership with Social Change to develop the Your Diabetes Your Journey hub based on the needs of local people already living with the condition.

The hub provides younger people living with type 2 diabetes with practical advice on diet, nutrition, and essential health checks to help them manage and take control of their health.

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “For those diagnosed before the age of 40, managing diabetes can be challenging, but this campaign provides personalised tools, practical advice, and emotional support.

“The hub also offers essential information on managing diet, fitness, mental health, and accessing local services, making it easier for individuals to navigate their diabetes journey in a way that works for them.”

Access the hub via www.tinyurl.com/SYDiabetesHub.