Wickersley's Three Horse Shoes re-opens after six figure revamp

THE Three Horse Shoes pub in Wickersley has re-opened following a six-figure transformation.

The work took three weeks and the re-opening has also seen two new jobs created.

It serves food as well as drinks and the re-opened pub retains a familiarity which regulars will recognise with the decor being refreshed, rather than totally replaced.

That has involved increasing the pub’s capacity, as well as installing new lighting and carpets.

The bar has also been given a fresh new look, including a pristine new back bar display designed to entice guests to the bar for a great-value pint of their favourite beer.

Externally, the building has a new look, with the former black and white colour scheme refreshed in striking blue and white tones, complemented by modernised signage.

For entertainment, customers are offered Sky Sports and TNT Sports on HD screens, with plans to show all big football matches.

A pool table and two brand-new dartboards add to the pub’s atmosphere.

Dogs are also welcome at the pub.

The Three Horseshoes has a wide selection of beers, ciders and wine, with the promise of attractive pricing.

Paul Corbett, General Manager at the Three Horseshoes, said: “I’m delighted to welcome everyone back to the Three Horseshoes following our brief closure. We’ve kept everything our guests know and love, while making thoughtful improvements where it was needed, and I can’t wait for everyone to see the difference.

"This refresh is all about enhancing the overall guest experience, and with how much the community loves the Three Horseshoes, we’re confident they’ll really appreciate the hard work that’s gone into the past few weeks.”