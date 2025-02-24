Vulnerable groups encouraged to get pneumococcal and shingles jabs

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer of NHS South Yorkshire

HEALTH bosses are encouraging vulnerable people to get their pneumococcal and shingles vaccines when offered.

The call comes following an NHS roll-out of a a wider campaign of vaccinations for flu, Covid and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) over the last few months.

Pneumococcal bacteria are spread typically by sneezing and coughing.

The pneumococcal vaccine protects against some of the types of bacteria that can cause potentially life-threatening illnesses such as meningitis, pneumonia and sepsis, all of which can be fatal.

The jab is recommended for people at higher risk of these illnesses, such as babies , as well as adults aged 65 and over.

Shingles is a reoccurrence of the chickenpox virus that causes a painful rash and blisters.

The vaccine offers protection from getting shingles even for those who have had the viral infection before, as well as the complications that shingles can cause in older people.

The shingles vaccine is recommended for all adults turning 65, those aged 70 to 79 and those aged 50 and over with a severely weakened immune system.

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer of NHS South Yorkshire said: “Receiving the pneumococcal and shingles vaccines can help protect yourself from a potentially serious illness, especially for people over the age of 65.

“As the cold weather persists, make sure to get your vaccines and give yourself the best chance to avoid needing treatment for these illnesses.

“Receiving the vaccines as soon as they are offered to you is your best way of protecting yourself and others this winter.”