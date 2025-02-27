'Thriving' local business does the double for town centre

Allan and Noura Whitworth, owners of Noshys Coffee Lounge and now The Ministry in Rotherham town centre - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A “THRIVING” Rotherham business is set to help support the redevelopment of the town centre – after the enterprising couple behind opened a second popular eatery.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan and Noura Whitworth opened Noshy's Lounge on Upper Millgate in 2021 and the married couple have attracted a loyal clientele to the cafe.

But the pair – who last year were considering leaving the borough to set up home in their “dream” location of Whitby – have since taken on another cafe across the Minster Gardens at The Ministry after deciding to instead make their vision of a “flourishing town centre” a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan (72) said: “I was born above my grandmother's shop in Mill Lane Treeton, and lived in Treeton and Catcliffe all my life.

Allan and Noura Whitworth, owners of Noshys Coffee Lounge and now The Ministry in Rotherham town centre - pic by Kerrie Beddows

“I worked in engineering, including for British Steel at Tinsley Park, and when I left the sector I went into the supply side of the industry and used that knowledge and experience for the companies I worked for and was owner of.

“I met Noshy while working abroad for the industry in Cairo – she was a banquet co-ordinator for weddings, parties and conferences for a group of hotels in Egypt.”

But it was Covid that, like so many, caused a change in the couple's plans once they returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During furlough, I was already past retirement age,” said Allan.

“The company decided it was a good time for me to retire but I didn't enjoy it.”

Meanwhile Noshy (45) had worked in various roles in South Yorkshire including warehousing but wasn't feeling fulfilled either.

“When the lease came up on Noshy's we decided it would play to all of her strengths and hospitality experience,” said Allan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has become very popular – when we walk through town now people say hello to her that I don't even know!

“And she has built up a very loyal customer base – some people come in seven days a week to meet friends, relax and have a coffee and they tell us it is the busiest place in Rotherham.” The couple often holiday in Whitby which Noshy loved the first time she went and said it was her dream to live there, said Allan.

During one break the pair spotted a B&B was becoming available and were considering leaving South Yorkshire behind for a life by the sea.

But after encountering delays, the couple also saw the lease for The Ministry back home in Rotherham and decided to stay put – and expand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's about giving something back to Rotherham,” said Allan.

“Neither of us regret it.

“We want Rotherham to grow and flourish.”

Matt Travis. Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber president said: "It's fantastic to hear of another growing local business that is starting to thrive in Rotherham.

“Their plans support the future growth plans for Rotherham's town centre redevelopment, adding to the town's food and drink offering and I wish the owners every success with their future endeavours.

“We've previously hosted a number of successful events at The Ministry and we look forward to working with the new owners and supporting their future growth plans."