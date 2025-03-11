'Thousands of children to benefit' from free school breakfast clubs

John Healey MP witnessed the benefits of breakfast clubs during a visit to Rawmarsh Thorogate School.

NEARLY 23,000 children in Rotherham could benefit from the government's forthcoming free breakfast clubs, according to new research.

Families across Rotherham will soon be able to access before-school childcare as the government pushes ahead with the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill to roll out the free clubs across the country.

According to the government's permanent data table for national pupil characteristics, nearly 23 thousand children in Rotherham – from reception to year 6 – could benefit, with a spokesperson saying the clubs could boost “attendance, attainment, readiness to learn, wellbeing and behaviour” as well as “support parents to work the jobs and hours they choose, less restricted by school drop-offs and saving them money on childcare.”

They added: “The breakfast clubs form part of the government’s mission to break the unfair link between background and opportunity.”

The Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP said: “Breakfast clubs boost parents’ work choices and children’s life chances, improving attendance and attainment as well as keeping money in parents’ pockets.

“That’s why it’s a shame these clubs were only available in one in ten schools under the previous government.

“We will make them available to every child.

“It was great to hear from school staff about the impact breakfast clubs can have on the community and see first-hand how much children get out of attending.

“Where you’re from shouldn’t determine where you end up.

“If you work hard, you should be able to get on in life.

“These are values held by people across our area and it begins with free breakfast clubs.”

The defence secretary’s visit to Rawmarsh Thorogate follows the Second Reading of the government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.

Ministers kick-started the programme through an early adopter scheme, with applications opening in November 2024 and rollout delivered from April 2025.

Funding was provided at the Budget, which tripled investment in breakfast clubs to more than £33million.

The government has additionally pledged to get a record proportion of children school-ready – hitting key targets on personal, social and physical development, as well as communication, literacy and maths.