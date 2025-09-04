Specialist college secures 'important' charity milestone

IMPORTANT MILESTONE: ROC principal Dr Perdita Mouseley

AN EDUCATION provider that helps young adults with special educational needs realise their full potential has been granted charitable status by the Charities Commission.

Rotherham Opportunities College, which helps young adults aged 16-25 to prepare for life after education, is expecting to welcome 75 students in September, with its unique learning approach attracting interest from students across South Yorkshire, Kirklees and North East Lincolnshire.

The college – recently awarded a good rating by OFSTED – enjoys close working relationships with local businesses, with students benefiting from supported internships, while staff and students also work together to run the popular ROC Café, on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Ulley Country Park.

Students also play an active role in supporting their local community by undertaking a wide range of vocational activities throughout the college year.

Principal Dr Perdita Mouseley said: “Becoming a registered charity is something we have been working towards for some time.

“It is an important milestone for the college because it will help us to explore new opportunities when it comes to accessing new streams of funding.

“We believe that everyone who spends time at our college can play an important role in our local community.

“Our learning experiences are designed to equip our students with the vital skills needed to enjoy many of the things that we all take for granted in adulthood.

“Over the years, we’ve forged some terrific partnerships with local businesses and community-led organisations, and we are hoping to extend our offering to ensure that no young adult with special educational needs is left behind.”