'Good' news for college's ‘calming and caring environment’

FOOD AND FUN: Rotherham Opportunities College enjoy lunch time games

STUDENTS at Rotherham Opportunities College are “thriving” from a “calm, caring learning environment” which is helping them realise their full potential, according to OFSTED inspectors.

The specialist education provider, which supports students aged 16-25 with special educational needs, was awarded an overall effectiveness rating of ‘good’, as well as achieving the highest possible rating in two of the categories assessed.

Divided into five categories, Rotherham Opportunities College was awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating for its approach to personal development as well as managing pupil behaviour and attitudes.

The college also received 'good' ratings in relation to the quality of education provided, its provision for students with high levels of need, and overall leadership and management.

The inspection report noted students benefited from a “highly inclusive learning environment”, which combined independent living skills with career support and volunteering opportunities, helping students develop independence and confidence.

Inspector visited the college – which is headquartered at MyPlace in Rotherham town centre – between February 26-28 this year.

OFSTED also noted that all students who successfully completed their supported internship at Rotherham Opportunities College last year went on to secure paid employment, highlighting the volunteering opportunities provided as a “particular area of strength”.

The college provides support in the form of bespoke learning programmes delivered through one of six education pathways, as students prepare for life after college.

The organisation has pioneered a number of unique initiatives, including the successful ROC Café, which is hosted twice a week at Ulley Country Park.

Rotherham Opportunities College also launched a travel training programme last year to help students with physical and learning difficulties and/or disabilities to develop the skills needed to plan and undertake journeys using public transport.

Principal Dr Pedita Mouseley said: “Our mission at Rotherham Opportunities College has always been to help our students enjoy rich, fulfilling lives as they prepare for life after education.

“It’s our mission to help our students realise their aspirations and develop, and I feel incredibly proud that our efforts have been recognised in this way.

“Of course, we’re not going to rest on our laurels.

“We have lots of exciting plans that we are putting into practice to give our students the chance to prosper.”