Students on the road to new skills thanks to community donations

The Rotherham Rotary Club, Rotherham Round Table and Wickersley and Bramley Lions, have joined forces to provide funding for students at Rotherham Opportunities College to take part in independent travel training - photo by Kerrie Beddows

STUDENTS are set to enjoy greater independence thanks to a special donation from three kind-hearted community-based organisations.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Opportunities College launched an independent travel training programme with the aim of helping its students live as independently as possible in adulthood.

The training scheme helps students with physical and learning difficulties and/or disabilities to develop the skills needed to plan and undertake journeys using public transport, enabling them to travel to and from college without assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme launched last year and, to meet demand, the college turned to members of Rotherham Round Table, Bramley and Wickersley Lions, and the Rotary Club of Rotherham for help.

As a result of the funding, four members of staff were able to successfully complete training, which will give 40 students the chance to benefit from the scheme during the next 18 months.

Following the donation, representatives from all three organisations visited the college to find out how the funds had helped, as well as spending time meeting some of the students who have benefited from the training.

Brendan Polkinghorn, community service officer, Rotherham Round Table, said: “Rotherham Opportunities College is a very special organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great to meet some of the students who have benefited from the training, and the vital work the college undertakes is giving their students a chance to develop new skills, which they will be able to use for the rest of their lives.”

David Drayson, past president and a member of Bramley and Wickersley Lions’ Welfare Committee, said: “We met one student who openly told us how she struggled to communicate and interact with others when she first joined, but she told us how ROC had changed her life.

“As a direct result of the travel training she has benefited from, she was able to visit the Sheffield Christmas markets independently – something that would have been impossible for her to have achieved just a short time ago.”

Wilfred Hobkinson, past president, Rotary Club of Rotherham, said: “I was very impressed by the hard work and dedication of the team at Rotherham Opportunities College, who are working tirelessly to transform the lives of disabled youngsters in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Speaking to the students gave us a real insight into just how transformational the ability to use public transport can be, and I feel proud that all three organisations have come together to support this terrific asset for the town.”

Principal Dr Perdita Mousley said: “Our aim is to ensure that students who spend time learning at Rotherham Opportunities College are able to enjoy rich and fulfilling lives during adulthood.

"For many students, the prospect of travelling unassisted can be a daunting one, especially as many are often entirely reliant upon parents and carers for lifts.

“The generous help and support we have received from Rotherham Round Table, Bramley and Wickersley Lions and the Rotary Club of Rotherham means that more students will be able to benefit from independent travel training, giving them the chance to enjoy greater independence as they work towards preparing for life after college.”