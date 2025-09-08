Rotherham 10k returns with new 'iconic location'

'MEMORABLE DAY': CEO of Age UK Rotherham Barbara Dinsdale - pic by Kerrie Beddows

THE Rotherham 10k is returning this year – with a new “iconic” setting of one Europe's grandest stately homes.

The event has secured a new location and will start and end at Wentworth Woodhouse estate on Sunday, October 5, at 9.30am.

New headline sponsors Places Leisure have also been announced as well as benefits for runners including chip timing, water stations and plenty of encouragement along the way scenic and well-supported route.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Age UK Rotherham, which is this year celebrating its 40th birthday.

Chief executive officer Barbara Dinsdale said: “Starting and finishing in front of the big house, the route offers a mixture of fast flat sections and gentle inclines on a one lap measured and certified course through the beautiful surroundings of Wentworth Woodhouse.

“It is more then just a run – it's a chance to be part of something special in a truly iconic setting.”

The charity and organisers are appealing for runners to enter and get sponsored for the event.

There's also a Corporate Team Challenge, with the top teams winning a trophy to take back to their workplace.

Added Barbara: “We love being a part of the Rotherham 10k, it’s a great community event and the new location is going to make it a memorable day for everyone and runners of all abilities.

“We’re very grateful to once again be the beneficiary charity and the funds raised will help older people in Rotherham.”

Volunteers are also needed on the day – get in touch for more details by emailing [email protected].

Find out how to enter at www.ageuk.org.uk/rotherham/activities-and-events/rotherham-10k-2025/.