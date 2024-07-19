a Yorkshire Water reservoir

YORKSHIRE Water is encouraging visitors to its reservoirs to remain considerate of their behaviour in order to keep themselves and local wildlife safe ahead of the forecast warm weather this weekend.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swimming in the reservoirs is not allowed, with visitors being encouraged to remain vigilant around the water.

Reservoirs can pose a risk to life through cold water shock, operational equipment under the water, hidden currents and other dangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair Harvey, lead countryside and woodland advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: “Yorkshire is overdue a warm weekend, and we know that people across the county are excited to get out and about and enjoy the sunshine.

“Feeling hot can make a dip in our reservoirs seem tempting, but we’re urging visitors to find other ways to keep cool – such as finding shade or carrying bottled water with you.

“It’s important not to take the risk.

“Sadly, we’ve seen incidents in Yorkshire in recent years when people have lost their lives in reservoirs and other open water.

“We’d advise keeping well clear of the edge of the water, and parents should stay alert to their children entering or playing near the water too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refraining from using disposable barbecues or starting fires, taking litter home, and keeping dogs on leads, especially when around livestock, can all help to keep wildlife, the natural environment, and nearby farm animals safe.

Disposable barbeques and fires are not permitted on any of Yorkshire Water’s sites, and some of its sites are covered by Public Space Protection Orders, meaning people could face on the spot fines if they are found to be using one.

Yorkshire Water’s rangers will be on site across reservoirs over the weekend, to engage with visitors and encourage considerate behaviour.

Alastair added: “Following the Countryside Code and ensuring to take litter home, keep dogs on leads, park considerately, and be friendly to other visitors and our rangers will help to make trips to our reservoirs enjoyable for everyone over the weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If visitors do see someone in the water who requires help or a fire, call 999 and ask for the Fire Service immediately – crews are trained and equipped to deal with such incidents.

Last month firefighters and the dad of a tragic teen who died after jumping into Ulley reservoir shared a heart-breaking video as part of a water safety campaign.

Simon Haycock’s 16-year-old son Sam died after jumping into deep water in May 2021 while the Oakwood Comprehensive pupil celebrated the last day of the school year with his friends.