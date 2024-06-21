Firefighters and dad of tragic teen share heart-breaking video in water safety campaign

Sam's Story

THE DAD of a teenager who drowned at Ulley Reservoir has shared his son's heartbreaking story as part of a South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service campaign aimed at raising awareness of the hidden dangers of open water.

Simon Haycock’s 16-year-old son Sam died after jumping into deep water in May 2021 while the Oakwood Comprehensive pupil celebrated the last day of the school year with his friends.

Simon has campaigned ever since for life-saving measures and open water safety awareness under the banner of the charity he co-founded with wife Gaynor – Sam’s Army Mission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His work sees him attending public events alongside SYFR crews and giving talks in schools, colleges, universities, and workplaces.

Sam's dad Simon and fire crews hope the heart-breaking video will raise awareness of water safety

The latest water safety campaign, called 'Sam’s Story', centres around a short film following young actors playing Sam – who won medals competing for Miramar Judo Academy in Rawmarsh – with his friends on his last day and the events leading up to his tragic death.

'Sam's Story' – part of this week's national Drowning Prevention Week, led by the Royal Life Saving Society – was launched at an event at Sheffield College's City Campus attended by firefighters, Simon Haycock, Rotherham Cllr Jodi Ryalls – also a member of Sam's Army Mission – and college students.

Speaking at the event, Simon said: “I'd like to thank the fire service for using Sam's story as part of their prevention campaign because it is really important – if more people hear it, hopefully it will put them off putting themselves in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For my own mental health I needed to turn a massive negative into something positive and doing volunteer work with the fire brigade I find fulfilling.”

He highlighted the achievements of Sam's Army to date including the installation of 16 throw lines at open water sites across South Yorkshire and all police cars now carrying the life-saving kit.

“Sam's Story has resonated with a lot of people,” said Simon, of East Dene.

“Hopefully this video will catch people's attention, they will engage with it and it will help them to make better decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our main aim today is to get the message out there far and wide and reach as many people as possible.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare to outlive their children.

“I want to make sure that no other families have to go through what we went through.”

Ade Parkin, group manager at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Sam’s story is incredibly tragic and shows just what can happen if you don’t treat water with respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Water in lakes and reservoirs is often much colder than you think – even on hot days.

“It can cause your body to go into cold water shock, leaving you helpless in seconds.

“There can also be hidden currents that can overpower even strong swimmers.”

He added: “Our ask is to share this video with any young people you know so that we don’t lose any more young people in the water.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire crews are also running educational activities at Ulley Reservoir with schoolchildren from across the county as part of the campaign.