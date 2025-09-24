Puppies rescued from "death sentence" after being dumped in woods near M1

Found: The puppies had been dumped in Rotherham woodland

Three puppies were found zipped inside a suitcase and dumped in Rotherham woodland in what the RSPCA has branded a “death sentence”.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animals, about nine weeks old, were discovered last Wednesday, in Canklow Woods close to the Holiday Inn on West Bawtry Road.

They were taken to RSPCA Sheffield on Saturday, when the charity issued an urgent appeal for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The males were wearing blue-green, yellow, and brown collars but had no microchips. Rescuers found them covered in fleas, with pale gums and unusually quiet for pups of their age, raising concerns about possible anaemia.

The RSPCA said the animals had been consigned to death and appealed for information, adding: “Doing this to these babies was a death sentence and thankfully they were found, but it’s not okay. Our staff are just heartbroken for them.”

The charity also requested foster or foster-to-adopt homes to ensure the puppies receive the care and socialisation they need.

RSPCA staff said they were grateful to local vets for fitting the puppies in for emergency care over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said the appeal would remain on social media sites, but the comments section was switched off to prevent negative posts that could see the post removed and hinder the rescue effort.

Donations and foster offers are being requested to cover urgent veterinary bills and ongoing care for the animals.

The Canklow incident is part of a wider pattern in South Yorkshire. In 2023, the RSPCA reported 727 abandoned animals across the county, up from 615 in 2021.

The charity attributes part of this rise to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, which has led to more pets being left behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, a Dinnington man was banned from keeping animals for ten years after RSPCA inspectors found two lurchers, living in filthy, cramped conditions.

Earlier in 2024, an owner in Maltby was prosecuted after RSPCA officers found starving dogs and neglected horses.

The case resulted in a ban on keeping animals and highlighted how quickly pets’ health can collapse without proper care.

The RSPCA urged anyone who recognises the puppies or knows of someone trying to sell similar pups to contact the Sheffield centre.

South Yorkshire Police say they are not involved in the case.