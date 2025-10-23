£1m funding to boost borough's 'truly special' creativity

RE-LAUNCHED: Martin Horst from Rainforest Graphics, Diane Barnett whose son Daniel had his artwork displayed previously at Bailey House, director of Flux Rotherham Helen Jones and assistant creative producer Maria Sofragiu at a new Gallery Town artwork - pic by Kerrie Beddows

FLUX Rotherham has been awarded £1million of national funding over three years to help ensure creativity and culture is “within everyone’s reach” across the borough.

The funding is part of Arts Council England’s largest ever Creative People and Places Portfolio, which sees £42million invested in 45 programmes from 2026–29, to deliver more grassroots-led cultural experiences in areas across England where involvement in arts and culture is below the national average.

Programme director Helen Jones said: “At Flux Rotherham, we’re aiming to craft programmes and approaches where art is within everyone’s reach.

“Deeply rooted in Rotherham’s community spirit, we’re using the power of the arts to co-create a cultural movement that celebrates diversity, nurtures personal growth, and builds lasting connections between people.

"I want to say a huge thank you to our communities, partners, artists, Community Steering Panel, and consortium for their creativity and generosity.

“Their collaboration and commitment make everything we do possible, and we’re looking forward to continuing the journey and shaping something truly special for Rotherham over the next three years."

Auriel Majumdar, independent chairperson at Flux Rotherham, added: “This new investment means we can continue to make culture part of everyday life across our communities.”

Rebecca Ball, area director, north, Arts Council England said: “The Creative People and Places programme empowers our communities across the North to design and shape the cultural offer on their doorstep.

“Since 2012 we have seen the transformative impact of these projects on the people and places. I’m so happy that we are able to continue to fund this remarkable programme and I am delighted that from 2026 we will be welcoming four new projects in the North to the programme.

“I can’t wait to see how this investment will continue to inspire and engage.

“This programme would not be possible without the support of all the people who play the National Lottery, as it is thanks to them that we are able to fund this life-changing work.”