Rising stars revealed - emerging young artist winners announced

BEAUTIFUL COLOURS: Winner Jodie Cooper's piece signifies the importance of nature

ROTHERHAM'S next generation of art stars have been revealed with the official selection of the Emerging Young Artist winners, part of the Gallery Town programme.

The Youth Programming Panel, joined by Di, mum of talented young artist Daniel Barnett who inspired the opportunity, have selected four artists whose work will be celebrated in Rotherham town centre.

Gallery Town relaunched earlier this year, with arts and culture organisation FLUX Rotherham on the hunt for 2D artworks to be installed across buildings and landmarks.

First prize winner is 23-year-old Jodie Cooper, from East Herringthorpe, a graduate of University Centre Rotherham with a BA in Fine and Applied Art.

INSPIRING: Daniel Barnett's artwork displayed at Bailey House with head of faculty for visual arts, performing arts and media Sarah Mellor (left) and Daniel's mum Di Barnett - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Jodie’s embroidered piece made with second-hand threads and recycled materials, Wild Bloom, will be digitally reproduced and installed on the side of Bailey House, just off Centenary Way.

It will replace the current artwork Spring Blossom by Daniel Barnett, a former student of Thomas Rotherham College and Rotherham College of Arts and Technology who sadly died shortly before he was able to take up his place at Goldsmith's, University of London.

“I created this piece to highlight the beautiful colours and green space that we are surrounded by,” said Jodie.

“This piece signifies the importance of nature in our ever-growing and advancing world.”

Three runners-up will each receive a £250 cash prize and have their work reproduced and exhibited on The Cascades Building, across from the Interchange entrance.

Thomas Rotherham College student Edith Sheldon (18) submitted a vibrant lino print based on her A-level Graphic Design project.

Alex Bird (21), who lives in Thrybergh, recently completed her Fine and Applied Arts degree at University Centre Rotherham.

Her oil painting on limestone, titled Wentworth Hives, honours both nature and memory.

Eighteen-year-old Ethan Lee submitted a seascape inspired by John Keats’ poem On the Sea, exploring the healing power of nature.

FLUX Rotherham programme director Helen Jones said: “It was so lovely to sit down with the Youth Panel and Daniel’s mum Di to select the successful artists.

“We received such a great set of submissions from young people across Rotherham.

“I’m excited to see these pieces reproduced at large scale for all to enjoy.”