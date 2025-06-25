Young Rotherham artists putting borough in the frame

At Daniel Barnett's artwork at Bailey House are head of faculty for visual arts, performing arts and media Sarah Mellor (left) and Daniel's mum Diane Barnett - pic by Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM is on the look-out for “joyful and uplifting” artworks – as new creations are set to appear on buildings across the town centre.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gallery Town will relaunch in the borough this year, with arts and culture organisation FLUX Rotherham on the hunt for 2D artworks which are “joyful and uplifting, and will be appreciated by hundreds of thousands of commuters and visitors every year.”

Helen Jones, programme director, said: “Over the summer, people will start to see new artworks popping up across Rotherham, as we’re busy working behind the scenes with artists, community groups and schools to create new original works.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most prominent and largest sites is on the side of Bailey House, just off the A630 Centenary Way, with a call for entries currently open to young emerging artists aged 15-25 who are from or living in Rotherham.

The current 6m x 6m artwork Spring Blossom is by talented young artist, Daniel Barnett, a former student of Thomas Rotherham College and Rotherham College of Arts and Technology who sadly died shortly before he was able to take up his place at Goldsmith's, University of London.

Daniel became a confident spokesperson for cancer causes and featured on ITV news and BBC national news as well as a number of radio stations discussing teenage cancer.

Daniel, who was also made an Ambassador of Rotherham, had his art held in private collections and shown at Christies and Frieze Art Fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His proud mum Diane Barnett said: “To know that Daniel's legacy will carry on, that he is inspiring other young people to continue with their careers and to bring that creativity out in them – that is a huge thing for us, for Daniel's family.

“It’s also an emotional and meaningful time for us as its the 15th anniversary of Daniel's death in 2010.”

Sarah Mellor, head of faculty for visual arts, performing arts and media at Thomas Rotherham College, said: “Knowing Daniel and how passionate he was, he knew how art can be such a transformative thing for so many people.

“Art should be on display for everyone to see, that is so important and Daniel's legacy is wonderful – creating art brought joy to him and with Gallery Town will continue to for many others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Jones from FLUX added: “We’re really thrilled to collaborate with Daniel’s family on commissioning a special artwork for Bailey House drawing on Rotherham’s amazing young talented artists.”

The successful artist would receive a £500 cash prize and have their artwork professionally photographed and reproduced large scale to be exhibited for a minimum of 12 months.

Two runners-up would receive cash prizes of £250 and have their artworks reproduced large scale and exhibited on other sites in the town centre.

All successful artists will be celebrated in an outdoor exhibition launch.

Artworks must be landscape and fit in a 3:2 format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any which contain offensive content or themes will not be considered.

All reproduction costs and installation costs would be covered by FLUX Rotherham.

Closing date for submissions is 5pm, June 30 2025.

Send your entry by email to [email protected] – include your name, date of birth, home address, college or school (if studying) and up to 100 words about your artwork and what it is about.