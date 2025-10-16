Publication launch for poetry 'full of heart and grit'

'POWER OF STORYTELLING': Flux Rotherham launches its Spread the Word anthology at Rotherham Civic - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A NEW poetry anthology “capturing the heart, humour, and honesty of the region’s creative talent” has been launched at special event.

'Ourselves Reflected Back,' a poetry anthology created through Flux Rotherham's Spread the Word programme, was launched at a special evening of live readings and celebratory performances at Rotherham Civic Theatre.

A spokesperson for Flux Rotherham said: “The anthology brings together the voices of poets from Rotherham and across South Yorkshire, celebrating the power of storytelling, memory, and community through poetry.

“Ourselves Reflected Back features poems written by local people as part of Flux Rotherham’s Spread the Word programme, which supports writers at all stages to share their words, experiences, and creativity.

“Across these pages you’ll find humour and heartbreak, protest and praise, memory and joy.

“The collection weaves in glimpses of Rotherham’s history, its present-day life and future possibilities, as well as the diversity of its people and the richness of local culture.

“The title, Ourselves Reflected Back, comes from Warda Yassin’s crowd-sourced poem Canal Works, commissioned by The Poetry Society and inspired by the local waterways, and community stories.

“The phrase is both a nod to the town’s industrial waterways, and to the way poetry, like water, can hold up a mirror to who we are.

“This exciting new collection features bold and brilliant voices from across Rotherham and South Yorkshire, capturing the heart, humour, and honesty of the region’s creative talent.”

Local award-winning poet and editor Vicky Morris said: “It’s been a complete pleasure editing and bringing this anthology together for Spread the Word Rotherham.

“So many diverse and wonderful voices.

“Ourselves Reflected Back is truly a slice of Rotherham and South Yorkshire, full of heart and grit.

“Poetry lover or not, there’s something for everyone in this collection.”

Spread The Word began in Wath Upon Dearne and now runs across the borough with regular creative sessions at Mowbray Gardens, Swinton, and Riverside libraries, plus open mic events at Grimm and Co’s Emporium of Stories and Wath Tap Pub.

Added the FLUX spokesperson: “Spread the Word is about creating a safe space to share stories and begin to express those stories through talking, listening and writing.”