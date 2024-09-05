Planning granted for £15.5m housing development in Waverley
Sheffield-headquartered Honey will build 54 two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes at the development on the former Orgreave Colliery and Coking site off Rivelin Way.
Called Homes by Honey at Waverley, it will comprise a mix of semi-detached and detached properties and forms part of Rotherham Council’s larger redevelopment plans to transform the 740-acre site into a new, sustainable community.
Work is due to start this month with the first residents expected to move in next spring.
Mark Mitchell, Honey chief executive officer, said: “Waverley is an excellent regeneration project, so we are very pleased our development will become part of it.
“Now planning has been granted, we look forward to starting to deliver homes that combine style, substance and sustainability for the benefit of our buyers and the communities in which we build.”
