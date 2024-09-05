Planning granted - Honey will build 54 new homes at Waverley - CGI indicative of proposed house types to be built

MORE than 50 new homes will be built as part of an “excellent regeneration project” after a housebuilder was granted planning permission for a £15.5m development.

Sheffield-headquartered Honey will build 54 two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes at the development on the former Orgreave Colliery and Coking site off Rivelin Way.

Called Homes by Honey at Waverley, it will comprise a mix of semi-detached and detached properties and forms part of Rotherham Council’s larger redevelopment plans to transform the 740-acre site into a new, sustainable community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is due to start this month with the first residents expected to move in next spring.

Mark Mitchell, Honey chief executive officer, said: “Waverley is an excellent regeneration project, so we are very pleased our development will become part of it.

“Now planning has been granted, we look forward to starting to deliver homes that combine style, substance and sustainability for the benefit of our buyers and the communities in which we build.”