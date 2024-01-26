More than 400 new homes set for region valued at £112m
Sheffield-headquartered housebuilder Honey has exchanged contracts on a site in Maltby and acquired sites in Waverley and Killamarsh to deliver the three proposed developments .
In Maltby, Honey hopes to deliver a £46m, 185 new home development on a 39-acre site located on Tickhill Road.
Subject to planning, the proposed site, which will be called Jet, will be a mix of terraces, semi-detached and detached two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes.
On a 3.8-acre site in Waverley, Rotherham, the housebuilder will also deliver a £15.5m, 54 new home development.
Homes by Honey at Waverley will involve a mix of semi-detached and detached two-, three, four- and five-bedroom homes.
Situated on the former Orgreave Colliery & Coking site off Rivelin Way, the development will form part of the local council’s larger redevelopment plans to transform the 740-acre site into a new, sustainable community.
The site was purchased from Rotherham-based land and property regeneration company Harworth Group, which Honey also acquired the 11-acre Killamarsh site off Upperthorpe Road where it is planning a £50m, 174 new home development called Aurelle.
Planning for all three of the proposed developments is expected to be submitted to the relevant local authorities early this year.
The properties will also accommodate the Future Homes Standard which requires all new homes being built from 2025 onwards to produce 75-80 per cent fewer carbon emissions.