How the new housing developments from Honey may look

Sheffield-headquartered housebuilder Honey has exchanged contracts on a site in Maltby and acquired sites in Waverley and Killamarsh to deliver the three proposed developments .

In Maltby, Honey hopes to deliver a £46m, 185 new home development on a 39-acre site located on Tickhill Road.

Subject to planning, the proposed site, which will be called Jet, will be a mix of terraces, semi-detached and detached two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes.

On a 3.8-acre site in Waverley, Rotherham, the housebuilder will also deliver a £15.5m, 54 new home development.

Homes by Honey at Waverley will involve a mix of semi-detached and detached two-, three, four- and five-bedroom homes.

Situated on the former Orgreave Colliery & Coking site off Rivelin Way, the development will form part of the local council’s larger redevelopment plans to transform the 740-acre site into a new, sustainable community.

The site was purchased from Rotherham-based land and property regeneration company Harworth Group, which Honey also acquired the 11-acre Killamarsh site off Upperthorpe Road where it is planning a £50m, 174 new home development called Aurelle.

Planning for all three of the proposed developments is expected to be submitted to the relevant local authorities early this year.