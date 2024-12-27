New diabetes campaign to target younger people

The diabetes hub at SY ICB

A NEW campaign has launched to support young people in South Yorkshire living with Type 2 Diabetes.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'Your Diabetes. Your Journey' campaign aims to provide those diagnosed before the age of 40 with the tools and advice needed to take control of their health.

Features include an online Resource Hub offering practical tips on diet, fitness, mental health, and local services, designed to make diabetes management more accessible and tailored to each individual’s journey.

For more information visit www.southyorkshire.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/your-diabetes-your-journey.