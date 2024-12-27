New diabetes campaign to target younger people
A NEW campaign has launched to support young people in South Yorkshire living with Type 2 Diabetes.
The 'Your Diabetes. Your Journey' campaign aims to provide those diagnosed before the age of 40 with the tools and advice needed to take control of their health.
Features include an online Resource Hub offering practical tips on diet, fitness, mental health, and local services, designed to make diabetes management more accessible and tailored to each individual’s journey.
For more information visit www.southyorkshire.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/your-diabetes-your-journey.
