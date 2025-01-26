Mexborough bank to close with "devastating impact" on community expected

Closure warning: Mexborough's Nat West branch

MEXBOROUGH is to lose its Nat West branch, it has been announced, just over a year after Lloyds pulled out of the community.

They say the decision has been driven by the numbers of customers using the branch slumping by more than half in recent years.

It will come as a blow to residents, particularly those who still rely on face-to-face transactions, when many people have switched to online banking.

Councillors who represent the area are now challenging the plan.

Cllr Bev Chapman, who described the situation as “extremely concerning”.

She said: “The closure will have a devastating impact on our town centre and will mean our residents having to travel to Rotherham or Doncaster to the nearest branch.

“I have raised this will Mayor Ros Jones and our MP Ed Miliband to call for help in lobbying Nat West to reverse their decision and keep the Mexborough branch open.

Cllr Sean Gibbons said: “It is unbelievable and extremely disappointing given how busy the Nat West branch in Mexborough is most of the time. And also the fact that there is circa £24m being spent in Mexborough town centre over the next couple of years in order to regenerate the town.”

The branch is expected to close in June.

The bank said counter transactions were down 62 per cent from October 2019, compared to the same month last year.

Meanwhile, numbers of customers using apps on their phones or devices was up by 53 per cent in the same period.

Nat West has told customers: “We completely understand that online banking isn’t right for everyone. Sometimes you want to chat things through with some. We promise that you’ll still be able to talk to one of our team either on the phone, by video or in one of our other branches.”

They suggest alternative branches are available in Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley, with cash machines at the Halifax and Post Office in High Street.

Many banks have been involved in closure programmes for high street branches in recent years, in the face of increased use of online services.

One answer has been the establishment of banking hubs, premises used by different banks on different days, to provide a presence in communities with no permanent branches.

A hub was recently established in Wath.