Memorial planned to honour those who died working at Dearne area coalmine

Forgotten history: Netherwood Academy is on the site of Darfield Main colliery

A MEMORIAL recognising the sacrifice of 97 miners killed while working over the lifetime of a Dearne Valley pit is being planned, with hopes that it could be constructed this year.

Darfield Main is thought to be the only coal mine in the area where no memorial has yet been installed, though almost 100 colliers were lost during the working life of the pit, which opened in the 1850s and closed in 1989.

The most recent victim was killed in a pit tragedy in 1976.

Four former miners have spent more than a year trying to organise the memorial and now have plans drawn up.

Drawing board: Plans for the memorial

They hope it will go on a site alongside Netherwood Academy, which sits on the footprint of the former mine, between Pitt Street and the Dearne Valley Parkway.

One of those involved, Neal Seargent, said both Barnsley Council and Netherwood Academy were “100 per cent behind” the idea, but the land transfer agreement was complex, because of the school’s academy status.

When that is finalised, they will have to secure funding to built the circular memorial, in brick and will follow the diameter of Darfield Main’s ‘big shaft’, one of three sunk on the site, featuring the names of those who lost their lives.

One possibility is that people will be able to contribute, with their names included on the memorial but Neal acknowledged it would also need outside funding, with organisations like the Lottery being potential targets that might help.

He added that Netherwood Academy also hoped to teach pupils about the history of the mine.

The site was made redundant after the colliery closed, but found a new lease of life when Netherwood was built to replace Darfield Foulstone High School as part of Barnsley Council’s Schools for the Future initiative, using PFI money to replace all the town’s secondary schools.

As part of the proposals, Darfield Main’s National Union of Mineworkers banner may be returned to the community, to be put on permanent display at Netherwood.

“In the last week or so, we have been in discussion with the NUM about getting the old banner at the school,” he said.

“We have to get a case for it, and get some money together.”

At present it spends most of its time in storage at a museum.