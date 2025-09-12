'Keep it live!' Rock drummer's advice to wannabe musicians

TEAM TALK: Mat at the recent football shirt launch at Maltby Main - pic by Kerrie Beddows

THE drummer with a top rock band is advising young people who want to get on in the music business to keep it live.

Rotherham’s Mat Nicholls drives the sounds of BRIT award winners and Grammy nominated four-piece Bring Me The Horizon, who have grown to command a big following on both sides of the Atlantic.

They have made it the traditional way through heavy gigging, self-promotion and the quality of their output since forming 21 years ago.

While Mat recognises the musical landscape is different now, with so much stock is put on social media profile rather than pure musical talent, he says the value of getting out and playing shows is as important as ever.

“My main advice to anyone who is in a band or wants to make a go of it is to get out there and play gigs,” he said.

“It’s harder now trying to succeed because many record labels look to TikTok and artists who are big on that rather than artists who are out there flogging away trying to do it the old-school way.

“We played anywhere to any amount of people for any amount of money. We wanted to play gigs and that’s what we did and what we still do.

“The best part about being in a band is a live show.”

Mat, from Maltby, was speaking after BMTH’s recent headline slots at the Reading and Leeds Festival.

“I was quite nervous for the Reading show on the Saturday but that really well so it meant I could relax a bit for Leeds,” he said.

“Reading is the bigger show but Leeds means more for us because we used to go when we were kids and everybody’s family members come along and all of our friends.”

He added: “Festivals are always big because it’s not just your fans.

“There are a lot of people who either haven’t seen you or haven’t heard of you and give you a chance, so it’s good to play in front of those people as well as those who want to see you.”

Closer to home, Bring Me The Horizon are sponsoring the shirts of Mat’s local club, Maltby Main FC, for a second season.