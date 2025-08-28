Rock band Bring Me The Horizon give another boost to grassroots football club

Rockin' it: Mat Nicholls (right) and Oli Sykes from Bring Me The Horizon in the new Maltby Main shirts

A TOP rock band have put their name to a grassroots football club’s shirts for another season – and they’ve already proved to be a big hit.

BRIT award winners Bring Me the Horizon adorn the Maltby Main FC’s home and away strips for 2025/26.

The first batch have already sold out helped by demand from music fans far and wide and the club is hoping to order in more to meet demand.

The tie-up continues Maltby’s links with the group, who were headliners at the Reading and Leeds Festival last weekend and sponsored Maltby’s kit last season.

Bring Me The Horizon's Mat Nicholls signs his autograph for a fan at a Maltby Main game last season.

The creative designer for the shirts is Bring Me The Horizon drummer, Maltby-born Mat Nicholls, who is championing his home-town club.

Mat said: “The band’s reach is bigger than Maltby and no offence to the town but not many people know about it.

"Last season’s shirts were off-the-shelf and we couldn’t get any more in. This time we have done it through Kitlocker, who have the licensing for Lotto. It means we can order more in and we will have to now because the shirts have flown out.

"It is good we can do that because it means we can generate some more revenue for the club.”

Bring Me The Horizon's Mat Nicholls with lead guitarist Lee Malia (right) and Maltby Main chairman Kieron White. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Mat was at Muglet Lane last night to see the Miners chalk up a third straight win by beating Dearne and District 2-1 in Northern Counties East League Division One.

He added: “Making a bit of money for the club, getting people through the gate and trying to raise the profile of grassroots football, that’s what it’s all about because every little helps a club like Maltby.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Main chairman Kieron White.

He said: “We went to Leeds to see Mat and the lads perform last weekend and lots of people saw the Maltby shirts and came up asking where they could get them from.

"The photograph of Mat and Oli (Sykes, Bring Me The Horizon's frontman) wearing the new home and away tops has had 650,000 views on Instagram and 42,000 likes. For a small club like ours that’s incredible.”

Main have had a decent start in their new gear and beat Stockport Georgians 2-1 last week in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.

Curtis Morrison scored both goals, including the 90th minute winner that sets up a trip to Staveley in the next round on September 20.

Sixth in NCEL Division One, Maltby go to Louth Town on Saturday.

In the Premier Division, a second-half strike from Alex Wonham wasn’t enough to save Parkgate from a 2-1 defeat at Wombwell Town, who also bumped them out of the FA Cup on the same ground by the same score earlier this month.

Gate were eighth heading into last night’s trip to Thackley. Beverley Town are the visitors on Saturday (3pm).

Swallownest’s interest in the FA Vase is over. They lost to City of Liverpool 4-2 in a penalty shoot after the tie at the Miners Welfare Ground ended 1-1, Adam Stubbs scoring Swall’s goal.

Brad Jones’ side were also pipped 1-0 in Nottinghamshire by Dunkirk on Monday, a result that leaves them eighth in UCL Division One ahead of Saturday’s game away at Holwell Sports.

Dinnington Town (Mike Golland, Brad Kerr) dropped to third in the Central Midlands League after a surprise 3-2 home defeat to RHP Sports while AFC Phoenix lost 2-1 at Teversal. Fourth-bottom Phoenix visit Kinsley Boys on Saturday.

