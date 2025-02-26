Intern funding announced for SMEs in South Yorkshire

The programme closes on March 10

THE University of Sheffield has announced a funding opportunity for small businesses and charities in South Yorkshire to host a 70-hour student internship this summer.

The Ambition Internship Programme offers successful applicants the chance to get £1,000 to cover to cover an intern's wages for 70 hours across the summer at the National Living Wage.

A spokesperson for the University of Sheffield said: “If you are a small to medium-sized business in South Yorkshire, recruiting students and graduates can help your business deal with the present and prepare for the future.

“We are committed to finding new ways of sharing our talent across the region to help businesses innovate and grow and showcasing local organisations.

“You may be looking for future business leaders or just need an extra pair of hands to get you through a busy time.

“Whatever your needs, we will work with you to tailor the ideal strategy for your organisation, ensuring your engagement is impactful and effective.

“We're looking for internship proposals which will develop students professionally, while adding value to your organisation.

“We're especially interested in hearing from organisations who might not usually have the resources to host an internship.

“These opportunities will be advertised to students from backgrounds and groups that are typically under-represented in higher education and graduate roles to help to gain vital work experience.”

Applications for the Ambition Internship Programme will close on Monday, March 10 2025.

Organisations will hear about the outcome of their application week commencing March 24.

To apply visit www.tinyurl.com/UniSMEfunds.