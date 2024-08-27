Rachel Stainrod (second left) and Amy Hebdon (right) with members of the Macmillan Cancer Support team outside the service at Rotherham Hospital

AN “INCREDIBLE” fundraiser has seen her sixth musical festival prove to be another hit – after raising £8,500 for the health organisations which helped her.

Rachel Stainrod from Canklow organised the ‘One More Shot’ music festival held in Birmingham – a bi-annual event which came about due to Rachel and a friend receiving support from Macmillan Cancer Support and Burton Breast Care Unit.

Rachel was towards the end of her breast cancer treatment when she mentioned to her Macmillan nurse that she had leg pains and was referred for a bone scan.

The scan revealed a six-inch tumour in her thigh – which was later removed having grown to ten 10 inches – and Rachel has been a passionate Macmillan supporter ever.

She said: “Macmillan are very supportive in so many ways.

“Not only did I have a Macmillan nurse, I was also supported by a Macmillan welfare and benefits advisor who helped me fill in all the complicated forms and access a much-needed grant.

“In addition, I’ve also had support from the recently reopened Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service Centre in Rotherham Hospital.

“I would like to thank all the artists and attendees who supported this event and a bug thank you to the One More Shot team who helped me to organise the festival.”

Amy Hebdon, relationship fundraising manager at Macmillan, said: “It is just incredible what Rachel achieves.

“Not only does she raise a significant amount of money, but she also makes sure everyone has the best time.

“This money will be spent in Rotherham to help us ensure people are able to receive the right support and live life with cancer as fully as they can.”

The Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service at Rotherham Hospital on Moorgate had to shut during the heights of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Located in the main entrance of Rotherham Hospital next door to Boots and close to the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s hub space, the service officially re-opened in May this year and was hailed as a “positive step for community.”

It is open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm, excluding bank holidays, and no appointment is necessary.