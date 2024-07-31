Info service re-launch a 'positive step for community'
The Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service at Rotherham Hospital was closed during the heights of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Located in the main entrance of Rotherham Hospital next door to Boots, the service officially reopened in May.
Nicola Perks, Macmillan cancer information and support service manager said: “Our team are here to provide information, emotional support and signpost patients and their family, carers, and loved ones into services that offer practical and financial advice.
“This can really help to reduce some of the anxieties a cancer diagnosis can bring.
“It’s not just the patient with the diagnosis who we can support - anyone who is affected by cancer is welcome.
“This re-launch represents a positive step forward for the community.”
The team are available Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, excluding bank holidays.
No appointment is necessary.
Alternatively call the unit on 01709 427655.
