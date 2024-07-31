Michelle Fletcher, Helen Dobson, Nicola Perks, and Amy Sanderson at the opening of the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service.

THE re-launch of a cancer information and support service has been hailed as a “positive step for community.”

The Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service at Rotherham Hospital was closed during the heights of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Located in the main entrance of Rotherham Hospital next door to Boots, the service officially reopened in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Perks, Macmillan cancer information and support service manager said: “Our team are here to provide information, emotional support and signpost patients and their family, carers, and loved ones into services that offer practical and financial advice.

“This can really help to reduce some of the anxieties a cancer diagnosis can bring.

“It’s not just the patient with the diagnosis who we can support - anyone who is affected by cancer is welcome.

“This re-launch represents a positive step forward for the community.”

The team are available Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, excluding bank holidays.

No appointment is necessary.