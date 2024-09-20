Guests at Doncaster Chamber’s exclusive 'Club 1776' marquee at the 2024 St Leger Ladies Day.

THE return of Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse for four days of horse-racing and entertainment has been praised by a business organisation for boosting the visitor economy and “putting the city on the map.”

Doncaster Racecourse is a Group 1 racecourse and one of the oldest for horse racing in Britain.

The iconic festival, which draws thousands of expectant racegoers from far and wide to experience historic racing moments, began with Betfred Ladies Day inviting all fashionistas to dress to impress.

Doncaster Chamber – which had a presence at the event in the form of an exclusive Ladies’ Day 'Club 1776' marquee for its members – commended those in the local business community on “another prestigious and well-attended event.”

Guests at Doncaster Chamber’s exclusive 'Club 1776' marquee at the 2024 St Leger Ladies Day including Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones

Chief operating officer Jade Dyer said: “The Chamber is a naturally a firm supporter of the St Leger Festival and, as always, the 2024 iteration of our marquee was bustling and filled with businesspeople who came to enjoy a day of luxury, thrilling races and useful networking.

“It’s always heartening to see such an incredible turnout for the St Leger, as it’s an occasion that really puts our city on the map and is an integral part of our visitor economy to boot.

“We’d therefore like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who are responsible for making it such a resounding success year after year – from the team at Doncaster Racecourse to the assorted hospitality firms who make everybody feel so welcome, the businesspeople who take the busy time out of their schedule to attend and, of course, our marquee sponsors at Orb Recruitment.

“As representatives of the local private sector, we know that the last couple of years have been really tough for our resilient business community, especially for those in the hospitality industry who have had to overcome some unique challenges.

“With that said, the extraordinary effort that they put into both Ladies’ Day, and the St Leger Festival more generally, does not go unappreciated.

“Once again, it has been a fantastic event that has really shown Doncaster off at its best.

“We cannot wait to see everyone again next year.”