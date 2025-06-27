'Huge achievement' for film-making duo from Dearne Valley

Rebecca and Dean Sills with Laurel and Hardy lookalikes in Harrogate

A FATHER and daughter film-making duo are celebrating their latest professional “huge achievement.”

Dean Sills and daughter Rebecca, from Bolton Upon Dearne, were VIP guests at the 43rd Sons of the Desert Laurel and Hardy fan convention at the Cairn Hotel in Harrogate earlier this year where super fans gathered to celebrate the 100-plus films of the iconic comedy duo.

Now the pair are celebrating after the film – which has won six awards to date - became available to watch on TV thanks to Talking Pictures TV.

Dean said: “It's available on their catch-up Talking Pictures TV Encore.

“It's a huge achievement considering this was my first feature as a director.

“My daughter Rebecca helped me make the film but I directed and edited it.

“Rebecca and I are so moved by the lovely feedback from people who have seen the film already and loved it.

“We are extremely grateful to Sarah Cronin-Stanley at Talking Pictures TV plus Dan, Aaron and Chris at TPTV Encore.

“It's really good we can broadcast on Talking Pictures TV Encore as it's fantastic nostalgia TV.

“I loved watching Batman as a child growing up in the 1970s and Talking Pictures TV show Batman on Saturday mornings.

“It takes me back to a time when the world felt better.”

Laurel and Hardy's Yorkshire Adventures is now available exclusively on TPTV Encore via the red button on Freeview or by the TPTV Encore App.

You can also watch the film on the TPTV Encore website www.tptvencore.co.uk.