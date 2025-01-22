Holocaust victims to be honoured at Rotherham's tenth memorial

Arbeit macht frei is a German phrase meaning "Work sets you free" or "Work makes one free" and appears above the main entrance gate into Auschwitz.

A TRIBUTE will take place at Clifton Park at noon on January 27 to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The event is held to pay tribute to those who have perished in genocides across the world and the Clifton Park event has been organised by Rotherham Council.

It will take place at the bandstand, from noon until 12.30pm, preceded by songs performed by school pupils from 11.45am.

Residents are being invited to attend, with this year’s marking a decade of such tributes in Rotherham.

Jews arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau

Six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust under the Nazi regime, with many others losing their lives during more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The theme for Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 is ‘For a Better Future’ – reflecting on how society can help to create a better future, challenge prejudice, and speak up against Holocaust and genocide denial and distortion.

The event will include speeches relating to the theme from a variety of guests including the Mayor of Rotherham, local religious dignitaries and representatives from the Council.

It will also include songs from local schools. Songs will be performed from 11:45am prior to the formal event starting.

Rotherham Council’s Leader, Cllr Chris Read, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an integral part of the calendar in January for the Council and residents. It is a day where we all come together, regardless of faith and belief, to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in genocides as well as those who have survived and continue to live in our communities.

“This year’s theme is particularly poignant and looks how all of us can work together to tackle hatred and bring communities together for a better future and more positive opportunities for our residents.”

Holocaust Memorial Day 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.

Holocaust Memorial Day has taken place in the UK since 2001, with a UK Commemorative Ceremony and more than 10,000 local activities taking place all across the UK on or around 27 January each year.

Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (HMDT) is the charity established and funded by the UK Government to promote and support HMD in the UK.