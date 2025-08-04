Health bosses seek public views on NHS-funded IVF services

VIEWS WANTED: Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer for NHS South Yorkshire

RESIDENTS across South Yorkshire are being asked to share their views on the future of NHS-funded IVF services.

The 12-week public engagement exercise launched by NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board follows a review of IVF provision across the region, which currently offers up to two funded cycles of treatment.

The ICB is considering whether this level of provision “remains appropriate in the context of growing pressures on NHS services and the need to ensure best value for public funds.”

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer for NHS South Yorkshire, said: “We know how important IVF can be to those experiencing fertility issues.

“The ICB is having to consider difficult choices in the current financial climate to ensure that NHS services meet the most urgent needs of our population.

“That’s why we’re asking for your views before making any decisions about the future of IVF funding in our region.

“Whatever your view, whether you support IVF funding, have concerns, or feel differently, this is your chance to be part of the conversation.

“We’re committed to making informed and transparent decisions, guided by what matters most to our local communities.”

People are invited to read the full engagement document and complete an online survey, which outlines three possible options:

Option 1: Continue to offer up to two funded IVF cycles

Option 2: Reduce provision to one funded cycle

Option 3: No longer fund IVF services through the NHS

To get involved:

Visit the NHS South Yorkshire website: https://southyorkshire.icb.nhs.uk/get-involved/open-time-limited-opportunities-get-involved

Complete the survey: https://www.bit.ly/ivfcycles

Request a paper copy: Email [email protected]

Invite the ICB to speak at your local group, forum or meeting - email: [email protected]

People can also submit views via FREEPOST NHS SOUTH YORKSHIRE

The engagement runs until October 17, 2025.

Feedback gathered during this period will help inform a decision by the ICB’s Board, which will meet in public on Wednesday, November 5 2025.

The ICB has also launched a similar 12-week public involvement exercise to hear from local people about the future of NHS gluten-free food prescribing.