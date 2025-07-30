Health bosses seek public views on gluten-free prescribing

VIEWS WANTED: Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer for NHS South Yorkshire

HEALTH bosses in the region have launched a 12-week public involvement exercise to hear from local people about the future of NHS gluten-free food prescribing.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board's review focuses on prescriptions of gluten-free breads and mixes for people with diagnosed conditions such as coeliac disease or dermatitis herpetiformis.

Prescribing of gluten-free products has been in place for many years, but changes in product availability, cost pressures, and growing demands on NHS resources have prompted a fresh look at how these services are funded locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer for NHS South Yorkshire, said: “We understand how essential a gluten-free diet is for those with coeliac disease.

“However, we must consider whether prescriptions for gluten-free products are still the best use of NHS resources to meet wider community needs.

“That’s why we want to hear from the public before any decisions are made.”

Four options are being considered, including reducing or stopping gluten-free prescribing or limiting it to certain groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preferred option currently under review is to provide gluten-free bread and mixes only to children and young people under the age of 18.

Anyone wishing to get involved and express their views can:

Complete the survey online: www.bit.ly/glutenfreeprescribing

Request a paper copy or presentation by email: [email protected]

Visit the website for more information: www.southyorkshire.icb.nhs.uk/get-involved

The engagement runs until October 17, 2025.

Feedback will be used to inform a final decision by the NHS South Yorkshire ICB governing body, which meets in public on November 5, 2025.