Health bosses launch unwanted medicines campaign
Health bosses are also calling for people to only order the medicines they need, check their medicines bag before they leave their pharmacy and to tell their GP if they no longer want or need a medication.
Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire said: “Returning unwanted medicines to a local pharmacy is a simple and effective action that can help to protect nature and ourselves.
“When medications get flushed down a toilet or put in bins they can get into our soil and waterways and cause harmful pollution.
“If you have unwanted medication you can return it to a pharmacy for safe disposal.
“This includes any products with medication in them, such as creams, liquids, medicine bottles, used patches and inhalers.
“We would ask that patients only order the medications that they need.”
An NHS South Yorkshire spokesperson added: “These messages aim to reduce harm caused to the environment from medicines pollution as well as potential harm to pets and people at home, and to prevent medicines over-ordering and stockpiling.
Inhalers in particular, are incredibly important to dispose of correctly as they can leak greenhouse gasses long after the medication has been used.
“We urge all residents to check their medicines supply before ordering more, and to check their medicines bags before leaving the pharmacy to help protect supply chains and our environment.
“If unwanted and unneeded medicines are returned whilst still in the pharmacy those medicines can be safely re-used.”
