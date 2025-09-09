Get your blood pressure measured this Know Your Numbers Week

KNOW YOUR NUMBERS: Dr David Crichton

ADULTS across the borough over the age of 40 are being encouraged to get their blood pressure checked as part of Know Your Numbers’ week taking place this week (September 8 to 14).

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS South Yorkshire is joining health and care partners across South Yorkshire to support the national campaign, organised annually by Blood Pressure UK, to raise awareness of the health risks associated with high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

Untreated blood pressure is the third-biggest risk factor for premature death and disability, after poor diet and smoking, and a leading cause of heart attacks and strokes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It rarely has symptoms and an estimated six million people don’t know they have it.

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “It’s important we find people with high blood pressure early so necessary preventative measures can be taken.

“The first step to better health is knowing how we are, which is why it’s good to know your numbers by having regular checks and even keeping a record of your blood pressure numbers raised blood pressure is treatable and can help prevent future complications.

“By being aware of their numbers, individuals can take proactive steps to manage their blood pressure and lead a long and healthy life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All adults over 40 are advised to have their blood pressure checked at least once every five years.

Those with high readings can be referred to their GP for effective management.

Free blood pressure checks will be available across South Yorkshire this week – visit www.southyorkshire.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/know-your-numbers.

Tests are also available at NHS pharmacies, NHS Health Check appointments, at home or GP surgeries.