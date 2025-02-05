Support: Sean Gibbons and Lee Winterbottom with Mexborough Foodbank members

ST LEGER Homes have made a £1,000 donation to support food banks in the area.

The money was raised through their Festive Foodbank Fundraiser and one of those to benefit was Mexborough Foodbank.

Staff St Leger Homes, which manages council housing in Doncaster, raised the money by taking part in a Christmas raffle, bonus ball draw, tombola and other events.

This was presented to the Trussell Trust foodbank and Mexborough Foodbank along with food items that staff donated, which will now be used to provide meals for households who need help.

Mexborough Foodbank manager Sean Gibbons said: “Huge thanks to the staff at St Leger Homes for their £300 donation and for ongoing support over many years.

“This amount is being utilised to provide food parcels, on a referral basis, to local people and families less fortunate in Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough doing the long winter and cost of living crisis.”

The fundraiser was organised by St Leger Homes’ Tenancy Support Team who help customers that have problems dealing with finances, paying household bills and managing their tenancy.

Throughout the year the team refer many customers to local foodbanks.

St Leger Homes’ Director of Property Services, Lee Winterbottom, said: “I think it’s absolutely fantastic that our Tenancy Support Team take the time each year to give this extra support to our local foodbanks, who do so much to look after people in our communities.

“If any of our tenants feel they need help with household budgeting, managing their tenancy or are struggling with their finances, they can always get support from our Tenancy Support Team by visiting www.stlegerhomes.co.uk/advice-and-support.”