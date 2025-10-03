Educational trust leaders shortlisted in National School Awards

PROUD: Lee Rushforth with WPT CEO Helen O'Brien

TWO leaders at an education trust have been shortlisted in a national awards ceremony for their “incredible talent and commitment.”

Wickersley Partnership Trust has announced the two nominations in this year’s National School Awards, which “celebrates the outstanding achievements of educators, leaders, schools and multi-academy trusts across the UK.”

Lee Rushforth, WPT’s director of estates, has been shortlisted for the Estates Management of the Year Award, recognising “exceptional leadership and innovation.”

Shaun Flynn, chair of governors at Gainsborough Academy, has been shortlisted for the Governor of the Year Award, recognising an “outstanding contribution to school governance and positive impact on students, staff and wider community.”

'POSITIVE IMPACT': Shaun Flynn with headteacher at Gainsborough Academy Rachael Skelton

Lee's highlights have included Repurposing disused buildings into SEND and SEMH provisions and ongoing projects such as installing solar PV systems across the trust’s schools and rolling out EV chargers across all schools and sites.

Under Shaun, Gainsborough Academy has welcomed improved attendance since 2021/22, strengthened behaviour and wellbeing systems, and “rebuilding of community confidence through various initiatives.”

Helen O’Brien, chief executive officer at WPT, said: “Lee’s leadership in implementing our Strategic Energy Management Plan has transformed our estates, delivering sustainability and cost savings that we can reinvest into teaching and learning. Shaun’s governance at The Gainsborough Academy has been equally impactful. His decisions lead to real improvements for both our staff and students.

“Their achievements highlight the incredible talent and commitment we have in our Trust.

"We wish them both the very best of luck at the awards.”

The National School Awards 2025 will be held in December at the House of Lords in London, where winners across all categories will be announced.