Duo's docu-film swaps small screen for silver
Dean Sills (57) and Rebecca Sills (26) from Bolton-upon-Dearne saw their first feature length documentary, Laurel and Hardy’s Yorkshire Adventures, premiere at a national convention earlier this year before transferring and broadcasting on the small screen thanks to Talking Pictures TV Encore.
Now Laurel and Hardy's Yorkshire Adventures – which was last month given honourable mentions for Best Editing and Documentary at the London Indie Film Festival – comes to the big screen with two showings at Parkway Cinema in Barnsley.
The film will screen on Saturday, September 20 at 3pm and Wednesday, September 24 at 1.30pm.
Tickets are available from the cinema's website.
The film sees father and daughter Dean and Rebecca take a tour around Yorkshire following in the footsteps of the legendary comedy duo Laurel and Hardy.
Laurel and Hardy's Yorkshire Adventures also features Barnsley legend Graham Ibbeson who talks about his famous Laurel and Hardy statue in Ulverston.
Dean said: "We are extremely grateful to Rob Younger at Parkway Cinema for the two screenings of our film.
“A lot of hard work went into the making of the film – it's not just about Laurel and Hardy, it's also about our beautiful region.
“We have had some lovely feedback from people who have watched the film on TPTV Encore and it's very rewarding especially when some cracking feedback has come from members of the Sons of the Desert (Laurel and Hardy fan convention at the Cairn Hotel in Harrogate), it makes it all worthwhile.”