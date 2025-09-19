Duo's docu-film swaps small screen for silver

DEARNE VALLEY DUO: Dean and Rebecca Sills

THE first feature documentary by award-winning father and daughter movie-makers from the Dearne Valley is swapping the small screen for silver.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Sills (57) and Rebecca Sills (26) from Bolton-upon-Dearne saw their first feature length documentary, Laurel and Hardy’s Yorkshire Adventures, premiere at a national convention earlier this year before transferring and broadcasting on the small screen thanks to Talking Pictures TV Encore.

Now Laurel and Hardy's Yorkshire Adventures – which was last month given honourable mentions for Best Editing and Documentary at the London Indie Film Festival – comes to the big screen with two showings at Parkway Cinema in Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film will screen on Saturday, September 20 at 3pm and Wednesday, September 24 at 1.30pm.

MOVIE TIME: Laurel and Hardy's Yorkshire Adventures comes to the Parkway Cinema in Barnsley.

Tickets are available from the cinema's website.

The film sees father and daughter Dean and Rebecca take a tour around Yorkshire following in the footsteps of the legendary comedy duo Laurel and Hardy.

Laurel and Hardy's Yorkshire Adventures also features Barnsley legend Graham Ibbeson who talks about his famous Laurel and Hardy statue in Ulverston.

Dean said: "We are extremely grateful to Rob Younger at Parkway Cinema for the two screenings of our film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of hard work went into the making of the film – it's not just about Laurel and Hardy, it's also about our beautiful region.

“We have had some lovely feedback from people who have watched the film on TPTV Encore and it's very rewarding especially when some cracking feedback has come from members of the Sons of the Desert (Laurel and Hardy fan convention at the Cairn Hotel in Harrogate), it makes it all worthwhile.”