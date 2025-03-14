Premiere for Dearne Valley duo’s docu-film

Rebecca Sills, Dean Sills, Martin Shaw and Ian Stevenson

THE first feature documentary by award-winning father and daughter movie-makers from the Dearne Valley is set to premiere at a national convention.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean and Rebecca Sills, from Bolton-on-Dearne, have finished work on Laurel and Hardy's Yorkshire Adventures which will be released on DVD in October.

Before that, the documentary about the comedic Hollywood greats will premiere at the Laurel and Hardy UK Convention in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The documentary follows Dean and Rebecca visiting the places where Laurel and Hardy performed in Yorkshire in 1952 and 1954.

The movie-makers also met members of the Sheffield and Bradford Laurel and Hardy fan clubs and interviewed Martin Shaw, who is related to Stan Laurel, thanks to Ian Stevenson at the Huddersfield and District Family History Society.

Filming took place in North, West, and South Yorkshire and Ulverston in Cumbria, including outside the house where Stan Laurel was born.

Dean and Rebecca have also been busy promoting the film and the two of them are currently featured in issue 54 of the UK's biggest movie magazine Film Stories, which Dean described as “a huge achievement.”

"My daughter and I are very proud of this film,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a personal history of the comedy duo, especially Stan Laurel's Yorkshire family.

“It has its highs and lows – from stepping on the stage at The Grand Opera House in York where the boys performed in 1954 to the heartbreaking moment of visiting Stan's grandparents grave in Dewsbury.

“Laurel and Hardy will always be the greatest comedy duo of all time and we feel this film will be pretty special for their fans.

“We can't wait for everyone to watch it."