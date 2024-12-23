Defence secretary visits 'impressive' security fencing manufacturer

John Healey MP (centre) with ZND managing director James McLean and production director Susan Wassell.

RAWMARSH and Conisbrough MP John Healey visited a Rotherham manufacturer whose products have been used for national events such as Glastonbury, the King's Coronation, the Olympic Games and even featured in artwork entered into the Turner Prize.

The defence secretary toured security fencing manufacturer ZND at its factory in Parkgate where it manufactures temporary fence panels, barriers, hoardings and other associated products such as gates and walk-throughs at the site.

Mr Healey said: “ZND’s manufacturing site at Parkgate really is impressive.

“The factory is the largest of its kind in the country and produces vital temporary fencing and barriers used across the UK.

“It was fascinating to see the automated machines in action and hear from workers about the great work the company does locally, nationally and internationally.”

ZND’s factory on Barbot Hall Industrial Estate features two automated barrier production lines, two automated panel lines and two automated welded wire mesh lines.

Managing director James McLean said: “Rotherham has a manufacturing history stretching back to the dawn of the industrial revolution.

“ZND is proud to be part of this heritage, maintaining a legacy of manufacturing excellence and innovation, the impact of which has been felt at major events across the globe. We were delighted to welcome our local MP to see the great work going on at the heart of his constituency.

The company was established in 1997 and has built a reputation of supplying high quality temporary fencing, hoarding and pedestrian barriers to distributors throughout Europe.

Both its head office and manufacturing plant are based in Parkgate.