Compassionate staff volunteer at foodbank
Four team members from YWCA Yorkshire's Green Gables base spent the day supporting Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough Foodbank – who provide up to 20 food parcels a week to local families.
A spokesperson for YWCA Yorkshire said: “In recent years, the foodbank has had to increase operations as more vulnerable families struggle to afford the basics when they shop.
“Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough Foodbank, which launched in 2014, delivers food to families in their own homes following referrals from community partners like the YWCA Yorkshire Green Gables team.”
Green Gables – which has supported 161 adults and 356 children in Doncaster over the last 12 months – has also been shortlisted for the prestigious Doncaster Chamber of Commerce Charity of the Year Award.
Winners will be announced at the annual award ceremony, held in December.