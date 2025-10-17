Nomination 'shines a light' on charity

YWCA Yorkshire Green Gables has been nominated for Charity of the Year

A MEXBOROUGH facility supporting women, children and families to create better futures has been shortlisted for the prestigious Doncaster Chamber of Commerce Charity of the Year Award.

The nomination celebrates YWCA Yorkshire's Green Gables’ “outstanding provision of safe places to live and vital resources for those escaping domestic abuse, sexual exploitation, and homelessness in Doncaster”.

The annual award ceremony, held in December, celebrates Doncaster’s business success stories, third sector partnerships, and raises awareness of the projects delivering real impact for local people.

Over 12 months, Green Gables supported 161 adults and 356 children in Doncaster.

The expert team work with people in their own homes through community outreach, and in safe housing provided by YWCA Yorkshire in partnership with Together Housing.

The core Green Gables building includes eight self-contained flats, housing young women and their children, who benefit from on-site support from Project Workers and the use of shared community spaces for group sessions.

YWCA Yorkshire chief executive, Diane Offers, said: "Green Gables is more than a housing and support service—it’s been a voice for women who have been silenced by the systems that have failed them for over 20 years.

“We work with partners across Doncaster to make sure that the challenges our communities face are understood better, and that people's lived experiences are listened to when services like ours are being designed.

“Only by listening to the people who have been affected by poverty, violence, abuse and homelessness, can we deliver change.

“Recognition from organisations like the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, helps us to shine a light on the challenges our communities are facing, and celebrate the incredible partnerships we have built in Doncaster to support people up and out of un-safe situations.”

A key initiative highlighted in the award submission is the YWCA Listening Project, which collaborated with local author Rachel Bower to produce a book of poems and stories written by residents from Green Gables, giving women a platform to share their experiences with others."

Green Gables project manager, Stacey Lynn, said: "We are proud of the work we do, and we welcome the opportunity to celebrate it with the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce.”