Chuckle brother Paul turns ‘sinister’ with assassin's role in new film

Paul Chuckle will play the role of an assassin in a new film to be released next summer

He's one of the most amiable faces to have graced stage and screen - adored by children and parents alike. But it turns out there is a 'killer streak' running through Paul Chuckle, even at the advancing age of 77.

He is turning his hand to the part of a ruthless assassin in a new film. His character's name will be 'The Jackal' - a far cry from his years with his late brother Barry in the Chuckle brothers, best known for their BBC children's programme ChuckleVision, which aired from 1987 to 2009.

Paul was asked to participate in the feature film set in the "hard and gritty streets of London" where a criminal is hell-bent on working "his way to the top from a lowly drug dealer to the king of the jungle."

The script theme is "death, deceit and carnage." somewhat at odds with Paul's more recognisable "Me-to-you" slapstick.

It is the work of actor, producer and director Peter Hirst, 38, who values the versatility of the Rotherham entertainer, knowing he would contrast well with hard-men actors like himself and Joe Egan, the retired Irish professional boxer.

Others in the cast will include Mason Antonio Fardowe from the hit Netflix series The Gentlemen and Big Brother's Peter Bennett.

"Paul is known for his comedy, but he's playing a very sinister role like you have never seen him before" said Peter, who has performed alongside Rotherham's Ryan Sampson in TV series Brassic.

Paul, who was raised in East Herringthorpe, posed for a picture with a black Porsche and posted on social media: "This is actually a short movie 'Fall to the top.' I’m a hitman, guys!"

The South Yorkshire veteran, a one-time Spurley Hey Secondary Modern pupil with the real name Paul Harman Elliott, isn't likely to make huge money out of the production.

It has set up its own funding page, asking for contributions to bankroll what it says is a modern version of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and The Boys.

The film will be screened in cinemas next summer, followed by streaming on digital platforms Amazon, Apple TV and Hulu.