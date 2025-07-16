Christmas spirit comes early thanks to enterprising teen

GOOD WILL: Charlotte Oram who is creating a new batch of Christmas cards to sell to raise funds for the Rotherham Families First Christmas Toy Appeal, pictured with charity founder Ann Levick - pic by Kerrie Beddows

AN ENTERPRISING student who regularly volunteers for an annual festive fundraising appeal has got designs on ensuring even more kids in the borough have a special seasonal time this Christmas.

Charlotte Oram (14) has designed her own cards for Parkgate Shopping’s Rotherham Toy Appeal for the last four years – and this year the “amazing” Wingfield Academy student wants to get even more firms involved in fundraising festivities.

Each year the appeal, run by charity Rotherham Families First, attracts donations from local businesses, churches, schools, libraries, councillors and members of the public, as well as Parkgate Shopping’s ‘giving trees’ which contain tags for a gift – sponsored by John Brailsford Printers – for shoppers wishing to purchase an extra present at a specific store to donate.

Gifts given through the appeal, supported by Rotherham Radio and the Advertiser, make their way to the children and young people most in need through organisations like Rotherham Council’s early help service.

ROAYL SEAL: HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Professor Dame Hilary Chapman (seated right) presents the King's Award for Voluntary Service to Ann Levick (seated left) and volunteers and helpers - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Earlier this year Rotherham Families First, based at Parkgate Shopping, received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest gong a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and equivalent to an MBE which is awarded for life.

Charlotte said: “I first saw the (Christmas) trees at Parkgate and said to my mum I wanted to do something.

“I didn’t have any links I just thought it was a really good initiative.

“Since 2021, I have hand-drawn and created Christmas cards for the appeal and in my first year I got two gifts (to donate to children) from the £20 I made.

“In 2022, I made £200 and bought many more gifts and in 2023 I made £500.

“Last year was our best as we made £600 and I got to work in the unit at Christmas time.

“It was such a nice feeling to know I was helping the charity and giving children and young people the presents they deserved.

“This year I’m wanting to reach out to local businesses and sell the cards to them to give to their staff at Christmas.

“When a local business buys a package they will be sponsoring a child/gift and getting involved in having an impact on the local community.

“In 2025, I want to reach a target of £800 if possible.

“(Appeal co-ordinator) Ann Levick is a truly wonderful woman and everyone at the charity is so hard-working – they definitely deserve the King’s Award.”

Added Ann: “I think it’s amazing to collaborate with someone of Charlotte’s age who thinks about other people and has the initiative to do something like this, especially considering how long she has been doing it – I take my hat off to her, she’s so committed.

“It’s nice that the Christmas appeal brings people together and brings Rotherham together and even if a couple of companies get behind Charlotte it would be great to get new businesses on board.”

The Rotherham Toy Appeal will be officially launched in early November.

The cards are available to purchase for £2.50 for a pack of three or £1.50 for a pack of two with special packages for businesses.

Contact Ann at Families First on [email protected] or Charlotte via [email protected].