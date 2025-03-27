'Royally special' charity celebrates Kings Award

HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Professor Dame Hilary Chapman visited Rotherham Families First, to present the King's Award for Voluntary Service 2024. She is seen presenting the Symbol and the Citation to chairman Ann Levick (seated left) and volunteers and helpers - pic by Kerrie Beddows.

A “HUGELY important” charity is celebrating after receiving The King’s Award for Voluntary Service – the only Rotherham organisation to have been recognised.

Rotherham Families First, based at Parkgate Shopping, has been given the royal accreditation which is the highest gong a local voluntary group can receive in the UK – equivalent to an MBE – and is awarded for life.

The royal accreditation was created in 2002 to celebrate the late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty King Charles.

Families First is perhaps best known for its highly successful Christmas Toy Appeal where shoppers are invited to collect tags marked with an age range from 'giving trees' around Parkgate Shopping and buy a present for a young person who otherwise would have nothing to open on the big day.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Professor Dame Hilary Chapman spoke to volunteers at Rotherham Families First, during her recent visit - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Representatives of Families First received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service – a commemorative crystal award and a certificate – from South Yorkshire’s Lord-Lieutenant, Prof Dame Hilary Chapman, the King's personal representative in the county.

At the special reception event, Dame Chapman toured the Parkgate unit where a wealth of essential household items, such as clothing, bedding, towels, curtains, small kitchen items and baby equipment, are sorted through by the team of volunteers throughout the year to give to people in need.

She also met a number of the charity's 'elves' – volunteers who assist in the Christmas appeal collecting and distributing children's gifts in the run-up to the big festive occasion.

Dame Chapman said: “Only 281 charities across the country have been given this award, only four in South Yorkshire and you are the only charity in Rotherham so very well done.

HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Professor Dame Hilary Chapman visited Rotherham Families First, to present the King's Award for Voluntary Service 2024. She is seen presenting the Symbol and the Citation to chairman Ann Levick, while looking on were volunteers, trustees and special guests - pic by Kerrie Beddows

“I'm a nurse by background, so I know how important privacy and dignity are to people.

“People don't like to ask for help, and fear the stigma so the fact this hugely important service is anonymous is vital.”

Accepting the award, Families First chairman Ann Levick said: “A massive thank you to everyone involved – we couldn't do it without our volunteers, Parkgate Shopping, partners like VAR (Voluntary Action Rotherham) and the members of the public, schools, churches and businesses who all donate.

“We are very special people in Rotherham – let's celebrate it!”