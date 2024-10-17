YWCA Yorkshire project worker Tracy Knell and Tiana-Louise Renaulds with her child.

A ROTHERHAM charity which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary supporting women, children and families, is appealing to businesses and residents across the borough to help build a much-needed Wellbeing Hub.

YWCA Yorkshire’s Fleming Gardens works with young women and their children to create better futures and has supported hundreds of families locally since 2004.

The charity team provides support to ten households on the Fleming Gardens cul-de-sac, ten more dispersed across Rotherham, and 27 families in their own tenancies.

The new Wellbeing Hub will provide a physical safe space for women and children to access support for their mental health, past trauma and to support general wellbeing.

A goal of £25,000 has been set to ensure the Hub can be designed and built. The build requires materials, labour to build and fit amenities, decoration and furnishings.

The Hub will sit within the Fleming Gardens cul-de-sac and be accessible to all those supported in the community, providing a quiet, welcoming space away from the office.

Other local providers will access it to run workshops and sessions for women, children and families.

A YWCA spokesperson said: “With so many people being supported throughout the community, having one central hub will give families and individuals the opportunity to take a step back from their day-to-day lives and access compassionate, inclusive and expert support from a safe an accessible space.”

Fleming Gardens typically supports young women with budgeting, emotional well-being, parenting skills, domestic abuse, neighbour disputes, and access to education and training for both parents and children.

One of their supported young women, Tiana-Louise Renaulds, said: “I have now got a place at Rotherham College, and I am completing a Level 1 Maths course and I’m hoping to move on to complete my GCSE Maths qualification.

“My confidence has grown, and I feel that I would not have been able to achieve this without support and encouragement from my project worker Tracy Knell at YWCA Yorkshire.

“It would be brilliant to have a Wellbeing Hub on site where we can go with our children to attend all the parenting and support sessions being delivered.”

Local businesses can get in touch with [email protected] to support the Wellbeing Hub design and build while fundraisers can support via www.justgiving.com/campaign/fleminggardens.