Care homes hailed as 'example of great practice' by watchdog

GREAT EXAMPLE: Members of the teams at Moorgate Croft and Moorgate Hollow celebrating the achievement.

A ROTHERHAM care village is celebrating a trio of exceptional results – after the health and social care watchdog praised the facilities’ “personalised care”, “compassionate staff” and “collaborative culture”.

Moorgate Care Village has seen two of its care homes ranked ‘outstanding’ and the third receive a ‘good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission.

Operated by Park Lane Healthcare, the Moorgate Croft and Moorgate Hollow services achieved the CQC’s highest possible rating.

They are run as separate homes but located on the same cul-de-sac, shared by a third home Moorgate Lodge, which was rated good the month before by the CQC.

The independent regulator, which inspects care homes in areas including safety, effectiveness, responsiveness, leadership, and how well staff care for residents, praised Moorgate Croft employees as “consistently kind, compassionate and patient”, while Moorgate Hollow was described as “extremely well-led” with a workforce which was “empowered to go the extra mile”.

The three facilities on Nightingale Close provide tailored support for older people with a range of needs, including residential, nursing, and dementia care.

CQC inspectors noted highlights including staff at Moorgate Croft helping one person reconnect with a lifelong passion for their local football club, by arranging a visit from two players.

At Moorgate Hollow, a lounge area themed like a pub provided a safe and nostalgic space for social interaction.

Alan Stephenson, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said inspectors were “impressed” by the “person-centred and innovative approaches”.

“Leaders supported this personalised care through a collaborative culture,” he said, adding: “Everyone at Moorgate Hollow and Moorgate Croft should be extremely proud of what they’ve achieved together.

“We’ve shared our findings with the homes, and we hope other services look to these reports as examples of great practice.”

Chris Lane, Park Lane Healthcare chairman, said: “These fantastic results are a testament to the dedication, care and skill of the teams across all three homes at Moorgate.

“To receive two ‘outstanding’ ratings and one strong ‘good’ is an incredible achievement, and I couldn’t be prouder of the people who made this happen.

“Our focus will always be on providing the very best for those we support.”