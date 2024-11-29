Big-hearted business makes double donations to women's charity

Fleming Gardens project manager Elly Thompson and Roy Hatfield energy and mineral coordinator Tess Scott and director Mark Hatfield

AN EXPANDING business has made two big-hearted donations to support the growth and reach of a women’s charity.

Family-run business Roy Hatfield Ltd is a leading industrial supplier of recovered and recycled materials and equipment.

Established in 1972 by current chief executive officer Roy Hatfield the 80-strong staff team, currently based on Fullerton Road in Rotherham, has quadrupled in size over the last decade.

Roy Hatfield supports a number of local charities who work with vulnerable people in the borough and, following a team fundraising day, the firm presented YWCA Yorkshire’s Fleming Gardens Project with a cheque for £650.

To raise the money, Roy Hatfield bosses gave all staff members an extra day of annual leave and pledged to donate £100 to charity for each person taking part in a hike up Mam Tor in the Peak District.

The event raised £2,100 which was split between three Rotherham charities including Fleming Gardens in Flanderwell.

Director Mark Hatfield said: “(Founder) Roy has great empathy for and understanding of the needs of vulnerable people and everyone in the business aligns with this.

“We live and work in Rotherham and we want to help people who, often through no fault of their own, haven't got the opportunities that we have.

“Fleming Gardens supports young women and their children at crisis point, in those early years.

“This can completely change the trajectory of someone's life for the better.

“Visiting the team, and seeing first-hand what they do, it was absolutely clear to us that we wanted to help.

“And thanks to our growing business, we’re in a position to do so.”

Fleming Gardens project manager Elly Thompson said: “We were blown away to receive the cheque from Roy Hatfield – and what an incredible way for them to raise funds!

“It’s obvious that this is a business that really cares about their staff wellbeing, but, beyond that, they care deeply about the community that they live and work in and that is really something very special.”

Following the visit and cheque presentation, the company has gone on to make a further donation of £2,000 towards Fleming Gardens' Wellbeing Hub, and pledged an onward monthly donation.