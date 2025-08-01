Artist helps young makers get their creative skates on at UPLIFT

UPLIFTING: Artist Tom J. Newell poses with one of the slalom stands

ASPIRING young artists are getting colourful and creative in Minster Gardens as part of the UPLIFT festival in Rotherham town centre.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular three-day urban sport, music and art festival kicked off yesterday (Thursday, July 31), transforming the town centre into an urban playground, featuring free skateboarding, BMX, roller-skating, parkour, dance, live music and more.

Celebrating Rotherham’s year as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture, the festival has also seen young makers take over the Indoor Market and Minster Gardens with street art and other creative workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Minster Gardens Sheffield artist Tom J. Newell – who is renowned for his intricate hand-drawn illustrations – is helping young people unleash their inner artists with colourful and creative street art workshops.

HELPING HAND: Artist Tom assists Ruby in assembling her UPLIFT stand

Tom, who was the launch artist for this year's Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity Pride of Sheffield sculptures trail, said: “I think the Children's Capital of Culture is brilliant.

“I came to UPLIFT last year and have also been involved in Signals as well where I worked with Thurcroft Youth Club which is a great space.

“This year for UPLIFT I am working with the children from Clifton Learning Partnership, which has got a real sense of community – there's so much going on down there.

“Children's Capital of Culture is such a positive thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COLOUFUL CREATION: Ruby with her UPLIFT artwork

“Rotherham has got a real focus on the arts and the people involved in running things are so passionate here.”

Commenting on the UPLIFT workshops, Tom – who has worked with international clients including Dr. Martens, Vans, and Guinness – said: “I am helping the children design these characters which are a mash-up of heads, bodies and legs which they colour in, cut out and can then make a stand as a mini version of the obstacles that make up the (skate and scooter) slalom on the path here.

“Yesterday children coloured the pavement in with chalk which looked great and we are also working on skate board designs.”

One aspiring artist taking part was 12-year-old Ruby Gleeson from Bramley who has attended UPLIFT for the last three years.

She said: “I like doing art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like to be busy and creative and I like all of the colours (on her design).”

UPLIFT – including Tom's art workshops – continues until tomorrow (Saturday, August 2) between 11am and 4pm.

Sarah Christie, programme manager at Children’s Capital of Culture, said: “There really is something for everyone, whether you’re into music, art, sport, or all three.

“We welcome young people and families to enjoy these free and fun activities as we celebrate Children’s Capital of Culture’s festival year.”

For more information visit www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk/whats/uplift-urban-sport-art-festival.