South Yorkshire sculpture trail to celebrate 150 years of children’s charity
Titled ‘Pride of Yorkshire’, the major public art trail is the charity’s most ambitious fundraising campaign yet and will see sculptures positioned across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield bringing communities together and inspiring thousands of visitors to explore the region.
Building on the success of Bears of Sheffield and to celebrate 150 years of Sheffield Children’s Hospital, this new trail will feature 150 large lion and lioness sculptures, and 150 smaller lion cub sculptures – each telling a unique story and designed by professional artists and community groups
Cheryl Davidson, head of community and events and Pride of Yorkshire project lead, Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity, said: “The Pride of Yorkshire trail will be a landmark event, bringing people together to celebrate 150 years of incredible care while ensuring Sheffield Children’s can continue its life-changing work for generations to come.
“We want this to be our biggest and most impactful campaign yet, uniting the region in support of a cause that touches so many lives.
“The beauty of this campaign is that everyone can play a part.
“Whether it’s a company stepping forward as a sponsor, a school embracing the fundraising challenge, or a family exploring the trail – together, we can make this a movement that has a lasting impact on children’s healthcare.”
The lions will begin to take to the streets of South Yorkshire from June to September 2026.
Schools and community groups can get involved by adopting a lion cub and fundraising for Sheffield Children’s.
Families and the public can follow the trail and fundraise.
Visit www.prideofyorkshire.org.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.