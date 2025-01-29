A&E departments 'exceptionally busy' with 'long waiting times'

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire

HEALTH bosses have warned of “exceptionally busy” A&E departments and longer waiting times across South Yorkshire this week.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People are being urged to choose their health service options “wisely” and keep emergency departments free for those with life-threatening or emergency illness and injuries.

Dr David Crichton, chief medical officer at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “Our emergency departments across South Yorkshire are exceptionally busy this week and waiting times are considerably longer than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People with the most urgent care needs are being prioritised so you will receive quicker care using another NHS service if it’s not an emergency.

“Please choose wisely and consider alternative options unless in an emergency.”

For further information visit https://111.nhs.uk/.